Disneyland Paris Reveals New Pièces Jaunes Collection With Proceeds Supporting France’s Hospital Foundation

Disneyland Paris has revealed the launch of a new Pièces Jaunes collection for 2025. Not only are these new items stylish, but they are for a good cause.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has announced the launch of a new Pièces Jaunes collection for 2025.

This collection includes a Minnie Mouse ear headband, a pin, and a tote bag, with all proceeds supporting France’s Hospital Foundation between now and February 8.

The Pièces Jaunes Minnie Mouse ear headband showcases Minnie’s signature polka dots, complemented by a yellow headband.

The Pièces Jaunes pin features a standing Mickey Mouse design, distinguished by his yellow shorts rather than the traditional red. The pin is inscribed with "Disneyland Paris" and is outlined in yellow.

The Pièces Jaunes tote bag showcases a standing Mickey Mouse and shares the same design as the pin.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.