Touring the “Deadpool & Wolverine” Speakeasy at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Space is limited and open for only a few hours each day.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

If you're interested in seeing what the Deadpool & Wolverine Speakeasy looks like at Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris, this video is what you’re looking for.

What's Happening:

  • Back on July 24th, a hidden Deadpool & Wolverine Speakeasy opened at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.
  • This limited-time offering has been running ever since, and our contributor Edith Gervin recently visited, sharing more about it on her TikTok page.
  • A reservation is required, which can be made by scanning a QR code located in the lobby.
  • Space is limited because it is only available for a few hours each day from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • You'll discover actual props from Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as plenty of photo opportunities.
  • A special menu is also available, and further details of that can be found here.
  • Visit soon because this will be available for a limited time only.

@eejitgherkin

A chance to see Deadpool and Wolverine up close! The 4th Wall at the Broom Room at Disneyland Paris Hotel New York – the Art of Marvel was one of the most unique things Ive ever done at DLP. Check it out before its gone! #disney #disneyparks #disneylandparis #disneyland #marvel @Marvel Entertainment

♬ Bye Bye Bye (By N Sync) (Instrumental Karaoke Version) – ZZang KARAOKE

Planning a Trip?

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy