Touring the “Deadpool & Wolverine” Speakeasy at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

If you're interested in seeing what the Deadpool & Wolverine Speakeasy looks like at Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris, this video is what you’re looking for.
What's Happening:
- Back on July 24th, a hidden Deadpool & Wolverine Speakeasy opened at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.
- This limited-time offering has been running ever since, and our contributor Edith Gervin recently visited, sharing more about it on her TikTok page.
- A reservation is required, which can be made by scanning a QR code located in the lobby.
- Space is limited because it is only available for a few hours each day from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- You'll discover actual props from Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as plenty of photo opportunities.
- A special menu is also available, and further details of that can be found here.
- Visit soon because this will be available for a limited time only.
