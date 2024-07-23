Special “Deadpool & Wolverine” Speakeasy Coming to Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

According to DLP Report, starting July 24th, there will be a special Deadpool & Wolverine speakeasy in a secret theme location at the Disneyland Paris Resort with a special menu.
What's Happening:
- Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel presents: “The 4th Wall at the Broom Room”.
- This is a special Deadpool & Wolverine speakeasy with an exclusive menu at a secret location at the hotel.
- This will be available starting July 24th and will be for a limited time only.
- The speakeasy will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Disneyland Paris does note that this experience may not be suitable for younger guests.
How to Reserve Your Spot:
- There are three different ways you can reserve your spot.
- Scan the mysterious QR code in the lobby of Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.
- Reserve your 1-hour slot for up to six people directly at the Concierge.
- Book via Lineberty, a third-party online reservation platform.
