Special “Deadpool & Wolverine” Speakeasy Coming to Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

According to DLP Report, starting July 24th, there will be a special Deadpool & Wolverine speakeasy in a secret theme location at the Disneyland Paris Resort with a special menu.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel presents: “The 4th Wall at the Broom Room”.
  • This is a special Deadpool & Wolverine speakeasy with an exclusive menu at a secret location at the hotel.

  • This will be available starting July 24th and will be for a limited time only.
  • The speakeasy will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Disneyland Paris does note that this experience may not be suitable for younger guests.

How to Reserve Your Spot:

  • There are three different ways you can reserve your spot.
  • Scan the mysterious QR code in the lobby of Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.
  • Reserve your 1-hour slot for up to six people directly at the Concierge.
  • Book via Lineberty, a third-party online reservation platform.

