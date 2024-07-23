Special “Deadpool & Wolverine” Speakeasy Coming to Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

According to DLP Report, starting July 24th, there will be a special Deadpool & Wolverine speakeasy in a secret theme location at the Disneyland Paris Resort with a special menu.

What's Happening:

Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

This is a special Deadpool & Wolverine speakeasy with an exclusive menu at a secret location at the hotel.

This will be available starting July 24th and will be for a limited time only.

The speakeasy will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Disneyland Paris does note that this experience may not be suitable for younger guests.

How to Reserve Your Spot:

There are three different ways you can reserve your spot.

Scan the mysterious QR code in the lobby of Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

Reserve your 1-hour slot for up to six people directly at the Concierge.

Book via Lineberty

