Dumbo The Flying Elephant Attraction Key Releasing January 10th at Disneyland Paris

The latest in the resort’s long-running attraction key collection celebrates the iconic Fantasyland attraction.
The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating the classic Fantasyland attraction, Dumbo The Flying Elephant, will be released on Friday, January 10th, 2025.

What’s Happening:

