Dumbo The Flying Elephant Attraction Key Releasing January 10th at Disneyland Paris

The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating the classic Fantasyland attraction, Dumbo The Flying Elephant, will be released on Friday, January 10th, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris’ long-running line of attraction keys celebrating all of their popular attractions is set to continue in 2025 with the release of the Dumbo The Flying Elephant attraction key.
- The Dumbo The Flying Elephant attraction key is a limited edition of 1992, and has a retail price of 29€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website on Tuesday, January 7th at 6 PM CET.
- “Last chance” tickets will be available on Wednesday, January 8th at 6 PM CET.
- The sale will take place at Sir Mickey’s Boutique in Fantasyland at 9:30 AM CET on Friday, January 10th – with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
- Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.
- This follows the most recent attraction key release, celebrating another Dumbo-themed attraction – Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque.
- Other previous attraction key releases include:
