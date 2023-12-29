Walt’s – an American Restaurant Attraction Key Releasing January 5th at Disneyland Paris

The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Walt’s – an American Restaurant will be released on Friday, January 5th, 2024.

At the corner of Flower and Main Street, U.S.A. stands the entrance to a unique and refined establishment, celebrating the life of Walt Disney.

The Walt’s – an American Restaurant Attraction Key is a limited edition of 1901, and has a retail price of 29€.

Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website

“Last chance” tickets will be available on Wednesday, January 3rd at 6 PM CET.

The sale will take place at the Emporium in Disneyland Park at 9:30 AM CET on January 5th – with a limit of 2 units per transaction.

Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.

This follows the most recent attraction key release, celebrating La Galerie de la Belle au Bois Dormant

Patrons of Walt’s – an American Restaurant can purchase an exclusive Disney100 branded pin

