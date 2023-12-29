Walt’s – an American Restaurant Attraction Key Releasing January 5th at Disneyland Paris

The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Walt’s – an American Restaurant will be released on Friday, January 5th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • At the corner of Flower and Main Street, U.S.A. stands the entrance to a unique and refined establishment, celebrating the life of Walt Disney.
  • The Walt’s – an American Restaurant Attraction Key is a limited edition of 1901, and has a retail price of 29€.
  • Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website on Tuesday, January 2nd at 6 PM CET.
  • “Last chance” tickets will be available on Wednesday, January 3rd at 6 PM CET.
  • The sale will take place at the Emporium in Disneyland Park at 9:30 AM CET on January 5th – with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
  • Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.
  • This follows the most recent attraction key release, celebrating La Galerie de la Belle au Bois Dormant.
  • Patrons of Walt’s – an American Restaurant can purchase an exclusive Disney100 branded pin while dining.

