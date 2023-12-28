Disney Parks & Resorts Are Ringing in 2024 Around the World

Disney Parks and Resorts around the world are choosing to celebrate the start of a new year in many different ways. From entertainment to merchandise, new treats to characters, the start of 2024 will go off with a bang around the world. We’ve rounded up the events occurring across the globe.

Walt Disney World Resort – Three of the four parks are offering countdowns into the new year with extended park hours and special entertainment offerings. As always, park tickets with theme park reservations are required to access the parks, with 2pm park hopping rules still in effect. Magic Kingdom Epcot Disney’s Hollywood Studios The parks will also be offering some special treats

– Both parks will be offering fun events for the yearly countdown. As always, park tickets with theme park reservations are required to access the parks. Disneyland Paris Resort – Both parks will be joining in the celebration to ring in the new year in Europe, though they haven’t revealed an abundance of details as of this moment. Disneyland Park – The park will countdown to the new year with a fireworks spectacular. The park will remain open until 1am. Walt Disney Studios Park – While fireworks won’t occur, a spectacular countdown event will take place. The park will remain open until 1am.

– The entire fleet (Magic, Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, and Wish) will all countdown to the new year with a special New Year’s dining menu and a fireworks display on the top deck. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort – The park will start the countdown into the new year at 11:25pm. Their nighttime spectacular, “Momentous”, will take place at 11:35pm. At the conclusion of the show, Mickey & friends will join the fun on stage to kickstart the countdown into 2024.

– The park will start the countdown into the new year at 11:25pm. Their nighttime spectacular, “Momentous”, will take place at 11:35pm. At the conclusion of the show, Mickey & friends will join the fun on stage to kickstart the countdown into 2024. Shanghai Disney Resort – Currently, they have not announced any celebration for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Their nighttime show “Illuminate!” is also set to not take place at this time.

– Currently, they have not announced any celebration for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Their nighttime show “Illuminate!” is also set to not take place at this time. Tokyo Disney Resort – The resort has decided to not take part in a New Year’s Eve, but will be celebrating the new year itself in a colorful fashion from January 1st-8th. Tokyo Disneyland – A New Year’s Greeting will take place with Mickey and Minnie dressed in traditional Japanese outfits, more Disney friends, and a 12-piece band. Tokyo DisneySea – Their own New Year’s Greeting will take place throughout the park’s lagoon, with Mickey and friends adorned in special New Year’s outfits. Both parks will also feature

