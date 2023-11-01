New Year’s Celebrations at Tokyo Disney Resort

There are so many exciting things happening for the New Year’s celebration at the Tokyo Disney Resort. From entertainment, food, merchandise, and so much more, you won't want to miss being a part of the celebration.

What’s Happening:

As the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th ‘Dream-Go-Round’ anniversary festivities continue at Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park, guests will also be able to enjoy a special New Year’s event from January 1 through 8, 2024.

The main program at both parks will be the “New Year’s Greeting” where Mickey Mouse and his friends, accompanied by new music, sport traditional Japanese fashion and greet guests in celebration of the new year.

Additionally, in honor of the Chinese zodiac sign for 2024, the Year of the Dragon, designs of Mushu from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Mulan

A variety of other merchandise and menus themed to the new year will also be available.

Furthermore, the Disney hotels will feature festive New Year’s menus, while the Disney Resort Line will offer day passes with designs of Disney friends dressed in kimonos and characters associated with the Year of the Dragon.

Guests will be able to have a wonderful time with their favorite Disney pals during the New Year at Tokyo Disney Resort, which is currently preparing for the opening of Fantasy Springs, the new themed port at Tokyo DisneySea, on June 6.

Entertainment Program At Tokyo Disneyland:

New Year’s Greeting:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dressed in traditional Japanese outfits will appear with their pals on eye-catching floats decorated for the New Year’s season.

New music will also be unveiled, and for the first time in four years, a car featuring beloved Disney friends and a 12-piece band will appear before and after the floats.

Entertainment Program At Tokyo DisneySea:

New Year’s Greeting:

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends, accompanied by new music, will be dressed in special New Year’s outfits and appear aboard a barge adorned with festive decorations to share their New Year’s greetings with guests.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Decorations:

Adorning the entrance to World Bazaar in Tokyo Disneyland will be banners depicting Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse wearing Japanese outfits, and traditional New Year’s Kadomatsu decorations featuring Mushu.

Kadomatsu decorations with designs of Mickey, Minnie and Mushu will also be displayed at the entrance to Passaggio MiraCosta in Tokyo DisneySea, immersing guests in the festive atmosphere.

Special Merchandise:

From December 1, a new selection of New Year inspired merchandise will be available at both Parks, featuring designs of Disney friends flying kites, as well as Mushu.

Guests will be able to enjoy items such as plush badges of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse holding kites, as well as New Year’s decorations.

There will also be daruma (Japanese good luck dolls) based on Mickey, Minnie and Mushu, along with pouches, ornaments and more. Additionally, brightly-colored plush toys and plush badges featuring Disney friends dressed as a dragon, the Chinese Zodiac animal of the year, will be available from November 16

Special Menu Items:

From December 26 at Sweetheart Cafe in Tokyo Disneyland and Zambini Brothers’ Ristorante in Tokyo DisneySea, guests can enjoy desserts in teacup-shaped souvenir cups with designs featuring a kimono-clad Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, along with Mushu.

The combination of matcha jelly with creamy black sesame mousse, accented with a berry sauce creates a wonderful dessert with a traditional Japanese flavor.

Furthermore, mochi and chicken in broth (traditional Japanese New Year’s soup) will be available for a limited period from January 1 through 8, 2024.

At Restaurant Hokusai in Tokyo Disneyland, the miso soup included in the set meal can be changed to yuzu-scented mochi and chicken in broth, and at Restaurant Sakura in Tokyo DisneySea, it can be changed to mochi and minced duck meat in broth with eight different ingredients.

Disney Hotels:

From December 26, 2023 through January 8, 2024, Disney Ambassador Hotel and Tokyo Disneyland Hotel will offer festive special menus, a tasty way for guests to ring in the New Year.

Empire Grill, the Californian-style restaurant in Disney Ambassador Hotel, will serve the “Year End & New Year Empire Grill Dinner,” which includes an appetizer, meat dish, and to add a Japanese touch, a dessert with matcha.

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy a relaxing meal in the comfort of their rooms during the arrival of the New Year with the take-out option, “Year End & New Year Set.” Sherwood Garden Restaurant, the buffet-style restaurant, and Canna, at Tokyo Disneyland Hotel will also offer delicious menu items unique to the season.

The “Year End & New Year Stylish Canna” dinner course at Canna includes mochi and chicken in broth in the appetizer, giving it a New Year’s feel.

Disney Resort Line:

From December 26, 2023 through January 8, 2024, limited period day passes will be available in two different designs featuring Disney friends wearing traditional Japanese outfits, along with characters associated with the Chinese zodiac for the year 2024.

Guests can purchase these passes at the Disney Resort Line ticket machines.