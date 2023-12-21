Limited Edition Souvenir Spoons Inspired By “Cinderella” and “Ratatouille” On Sale Tomorrow at Disneyland Paris

Collector souvenir spoons inspired by the worlds of Cinderella and Ratatouille will be on sale tomorrow, December 22nd, at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

  • Collector souvenir spoons will be on sale tomorrow, December 22nd, at Auberge de Cendrillon in Disneyland Park and Bistrot chez Rémy in Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • These themed spoons inspired by the worlds of Cinderella and Ratatouille are in limited edition: 1950 copies for the Auberge de Cendrillon (in reference to the release of the film) and 2014 copies for the Bistrot chez Remy (in reference to the opening date of the restaurant).
  • The sale of these spoons will be reserved for customers of each restaurant.
  • Both spoons will retail for 39€.

