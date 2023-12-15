Disneyland Paris Announces New Reusable Christmas Trees For Resort

Disneyland Paris is going even more green this holiday season than normal.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Paris Resort has released a video talking about their holiday horticulture becoming more eco-friendly than ever.
- In line with the resort’s environmentality initiatives, they have chosen to decorate the resort with sustainable trees.
- The new sustainable trees can be used year-to-year, continuing to grow between holiday seasons.
- This new sustainable growing process was put into place thanks to a collaboration with a local nursery, Pépinière du Val d’Yerres.
