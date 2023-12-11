New Phantom Manor Figure From Kevin & Jody To Debut at Disneyland Paris Later This Month

A new figurine from Kevin & Jody is set to debut later this month at Disneyland Paris, and pays homage to a favorite character from the park’s Phantom Manor attraction.

A new exclusive figurine for Disneyland Paris created by artists Kevin & Jody will be released at the park on December 16.

The new figure is a fan depiction of the character of the Mayor, as he is seen in the popular Phantom Manor attraction.

The new figure will retail for 129€ and is a limited edition of 1000. Guests purchasing the new figure will be limited to 2 figures per transaction.

The figure can be purchased at the Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building, Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains, and The Disney Gallery located in Disney Village.

Tucked away in a corner of Frontierland stands Phantom Manor, once home to one of Thunder Mesa's founding families. Local residents steer clear of the dilapidated house, claiming it to be haunted, but any intrepid Disneyland Park visitors who dare to enter will soon discover its terrible secrets.

The owner of the manor, Henry Ravenswood, cherished his only daughter, Melanie, who attracted the attention of four different men… each of whom came to a mysterious and untimely end. Rumour has it that her father didn't think any of them were good enough for his darling girl. In fact, some say he had a hand in the young men's disappearances, but nothing has ever been proven. One thing is certain, the bride-to-be has been waiting many long years for her wedding day… and will likely wait for hundreds more.