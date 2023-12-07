Autopia at Disneyland Paris to Reopen Later This Month With Avis As New Sponsor

Autopia at Disneyland Paris is set to reopen later this month, and will have a new sponsor in Avis, the Official Car Rental Partner, upon its reopening on December 18th.

Disneyland Paris has announced the integration of Avis, Official Car Rental Partner, in Autopia, starting on December 18, 2023.

This collaboration marks a new milestone for this iconic attraction, providing guests with an enhanced experience, infused with Disney magic and nods to the Avis brand.

Autopia, presented by Avis, promises guests an adventure with new scenic elements designed by Walt Disney Imagineering. These additions will incorporate Avis’ core values within the storyline and origins of the iconic attraction. The photo location in front of the attraction entrance has also been renovated and now features the iconic red color of the Avis brand.

When embarking on the attraction, drivers will receive a commemorative driver's license, creating a fun memento of their visit to Autopia, presented by Avis.

True to Disney Parks tradition, a new attraction poster has also been developed and will soon be displayed in Disneyland Park, under Main Street, U.S.A. station and on the Discoveryland station platform.

As a new step in the partnership between Disneyland Paris and Avis launched in January 2023, this integration at Autopia adds to many other initiatives already in place to make one of the world's leading car rental companies an integral part of the experience, including special offers and discounts, joint communication campaigns, and an all-new rental agency at Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy station to be unveiled in January 2024.

At the opening on December 18, 2023, the first 100 guests to (re)discover this experience will leave with a print of the new attraction poster. Whether you're a regular guest or experiencing the attraction for the first time, the integration of Avis at Autopia will be the perfect opportunity to (re)immerse yourself in this iconic Disney Parks adventure.

