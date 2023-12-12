Kids Can Look the Part With My Royal Dream Makeovers at the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

When the Disneyland Hotel reopens on January 25, little princesses and princes will be able to look the part with My Royal Dream makeovers.

What’s Happening:

Upon reopening of Disneyland Hotel on January 25th, 2024, little princesses and princes’ dream of living a fairy tale will come true with this royal makeover.

Dreamers from three years old can look forward to a full transformation that includes hair, make-up, a royal costume, accessories, and a photoshoot with a professional photographer, depending on the selected package.

Slots for this experience can be booked on the Disneyland Paris official App, from December 13 2023 for Disney Hotels guests and from December 20th 2023 for all.

This experience is subject to payment, reservation, and availability.

Upon reopening of the Disneyland Hotel, “Royal Beauty” and “Royal Makeover” will be the only available options.

“Royal Makeover Signature” will be available at a later stage.