Brasserie Rosalie Now Open at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris

Brasserie Rosalie, a new restaurant, is now open at the Disney Village at Disneyland Paris. The official Disney Parks Instagram account has shared a look inside the new eatery.

Take a look inside Brasserie Rosalie, which just opened its doors on December 8.

The menu for the new restaurant features everything from an oyster bar and French onion soup to ice cream sundaes.

Check out the full menu in the images below:

Brasserie Rosalie, a new French brasserie managed by Group Bertrand, offers guests a unique dining experience inspired by the great classics of traditional French cuisine.

This new concept also marks the first step in Disney Village's overall transformation, aimed at surprising and delighting guests with renewed and updated experiences.

