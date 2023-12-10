Brasserie Rosalie Now Open at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris

Brasserie Rosalie, a new restaurant, is now open at the Disney Village at Disneyland Paris. The official Disney Parks Instagram account has shared a look inside the new eatery.

  • Take a look inside Brasserie Rosalie, which just opened its doors on December 8.

  • The menu for the new restaurant features everything from an oyster bar  and French onion soup to ice cream sundaes.
  • Check out the full menu in the images below:

  • Brasserie Rosalie, a new French brasserie managed by Group Bertrand, offers guests a unique dining experience inspired by the great classics of traditional French cuisine.
  • This new concept also marks the first step in Disney Village's overall transformation, aimed at surprising and delighting guests with renewed and updated experiences.

