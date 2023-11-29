Immersive Audio Story of the Disneyland Hotel Now Streaming

Disneyland Paris shared how you can now discover an immersive audio story of the Disneyland Hotel on Spotify, YouTube, Deezer, and Apple Music.

Close your eyes, put on your headphones, and immerse yourself in an immersive audio tale. Walk through the corridors of the Disneyland Hotel and enter a very mysterious door.

This project aims to transport future visitors into the royal universe of the Disneyland Hotel before its reopening using the binaural recording method, giving us the impression that the sound is following us in space.

In order to bring this story to life, the Disneyland Paris teams in charge of the project called on actors specializing in dubbing, Adeline Chetail and François Berland, to lend their voices to the roles of the Cast Member of the Disneyland Hotel and the Great Magic Locksmith.

Note: Since this is released by Disneyland Paris, it is in French.