Disneyland Paris Announces Pin Release Schedule for December 2023

Disneyland Paris has released the pin schedule for December 2023. There are lots of winter-themed pins with many of your favorite Disney characters.

  • The Disneyland Paris pin schedule for 2023 has been announced.
  • You'll notice that there are lots of winter theme pins with many different Disney characters.
  • Available December 2, fans can purchase pins with an adorable Santa Grogu as well as Mickey and Minnie in holiday outfits, Chip and Dale, and Pluto.
  • They're also three Beauty and the Beast pins that fans will love.
  • On December 9, Stitch makes his appearance with multiple options.
  • There are limited edition pins, including Stitch with Angel and Cinderella with Prince Charming. Those will need to be booked through Lineberty.
  • Then, on December 16, Disneyland Paris will release “Big Feet” pins with Stitch, Donald, Sven, and Lucky.
  • On December 20, it is all about Frozen and even includes a lanyard and charm.

