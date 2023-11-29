Disneyland Paris Announces Pin Release Schedule for December 2023

Disneyland Paris has released the pin schedule for December 2023. There are lots of winter-themed pins with many of your favorite Disney characters.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Paris pin schedule for 2023 has been announced.

You'll notice that there are lots of winter theme pins with many different Disney characters.

Available December 2, fans can purchase pins with an adorable Santa Grogu as well as Mickey and Minnie in holiday outfits, Chip and Dale, and Pluto.

They're also three Beauty and the Beast pins that fans will love.

On December 9, Stitch makes his appearance with multiple options.

There are limited edition pins, including Stitch with Angel and Cinderella with Prince Charming. Those will need to be booked through Lineberty.

Then, on December 16, Disneyland Paris will release “Big Feet” pins with Stitch, Donald, Sven, and Lucky.

On December 20, it is all about Frozen and even includes a lanyard and charm.