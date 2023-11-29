Disneyland Paris Announces Pin Release Schedule for December 2023

Disneyland Paris has released the pin schedule for December 2023. There are lots of winter-themed pins with many of your favorite Disney characters.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Paris pin schedule for 2023 has been announced.
- You'll notice that there are lots of winter theme pins with many different Disney characters.
- Available December 2, fans can purchase pins with an adorable Santa Grogu as well as Mickey and Minnie in holiday outfits, Chip and Dale, and Pluto.
- They're also three Beauty and the Beast pins that fans will love.
- On December 9, Stitch makes his appearance with multiple options.
- There are limited edition pins, including Stitch with Angel and Cinderella with Prince Charming. Those will need to be booked through Lineberty.
- Then, on December 16, Disneyland Paris will release “Big Feet” pins with Stitch, Donald, Sven, and Lucky.
- On December 20, it is all about Frozen and even includes a lanyard and charm.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com