Disney Legend Dick Nunis Passes Away at Age 91

Disney Legend Dick Nunis passed away on December 13th at the age of 91, surrounded by his family in his adopted hometown of Orlando, a family friend confirmed.

Born May 30th, 1932, in Cedartown, Georgia, Dick received a football scholarship to the University of Southern California (USC).

At USC, he met Walt Disney’s son-in-law, Ron Miller, and promptly got, what was at the time, a summer job, at Disneyland

From 1967-74, Dick also served as chairman of the Park Operations Committee, and, in 1968, was bumped up to vice president of operations. By 1971, the year the Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

In 1980, a month after his 25th anniversary with Disney, he was named president of the Outdoor Recreation Division, overseeing Walt Disney World, Epcot

In 1971, Dick pushed for the installation of a wave machine in the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort. Although the machine provided the desired waves, it produced unforeseen complications and was quickly removed. Dick remained an advocate of providing surfing at the resort and finally got his wish when an updated version of the wave machine opened in 1989 at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

On May 26th, 1999, exactly 44 years to the day since he joined the Company, Dick retired as chairman of Walt Disney Attractions.

Dick was honored as a Disney Legend in 1999 and received a Window on Main Street

During his time at Disney, Dick always kept his focus on the people. “Walt believed strongly that what would make Disneyland different was the people—he wanted them to feel that they were part of the organization,” Dick once said. “That’s why he established the first-name policy—he was Walt, I was Dick, and so on. From an overall operations point of view, the most important thing is to work together to make sure that when guests come, they have a wonderful experience.”



