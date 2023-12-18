Autopia Reopens at Disneyland Paris with Avis Sponsorship and New Decor

Autopia has reopened at Disneyland Paris, with a new sponsorship from Avis, and some new scenic elements along the track.

What’s Happening:

The classic Discoveryland attraction, Autopia, officially reopened today, December 18th at Disneyland Paris.

With the new sponsorship from car rental service Avis, the photo location in front of the attraction entrance has been renovated to showcase the iconic red color of the Avis brand.

New scenic billboards designed by Walt Disney Imagineering, and featuring the Avis branding, have also been added along the track.

The current and new Disneyland Paris Ambassadors

The Ambassadors presented cast members with an exclusive souvenir of the Autopia’s new attraction poster.

The new attraction poster has been under the Main Street, U.S.A. Railroad Station and on the Discoveryland station platform.

When embarking on the attraction, drivers will receive a commemorative driver's license, creating a fun memento of their visit to Autopia.

Avis is also offering Disneyland Paris guests a chance to win a return trip to the Resort, along with a weekend car rental. Details can be found in the Instagram post embedded below.