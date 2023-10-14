Celebrate Disney100 With This New Walt’s – an American Restaurant Pin at Disneyland Paris

In celebration of Disney100, a new pin featuring Walt's – an American restaurant at Disneyland Paris is set to be released this Monday.

What’s Happening:

Located on the second floor of Main Street, U.S.A., Walt's – an American restaurant is a Victorian-style tribute to the life and work of Walt Disney, that serves sophisticated and contemporary American cuisine with European influences.

So what better way to celebrate Disney100 than with a Disney100 pin branded to a restaurant celebrating the man who started it all!

The pin features the logo of Walt’s, with the Disney100 logo as a dangle feature below it.

This limited edition of 2023 pin will be available beginning Monday, October 16th exclusively to patrons of the restaurant.

About Walt’s – an American restaurant:

Dine amongst a timeless backdrop of Walt's finest moments in rooms themed to reflect the six worlds of Disneyland Park. Enter the grand lobby and make your way to the first floor. As you ascend the steps, framed images of Walt's work take you on a journey from the creation of Mickey Mouse to the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs . Once seated, you can tuck into delicious American meals and admire the setting of your chosen room.

. Once seated, you can tuck into delicious American meals and admire the setting of your chosen room. The themed rooms are: Fantasyland – A gothic-style room that presents an early vision of Fantasyland. The room is adorned with paintings, concept art and sculptures of European tales, such as Sleeping Beauty , Pinocchio and Alice in Wonderland . Adventureland – Oriental in style, this room features sketches of the Pirates of the Caribbean Discoveryland – To underline Jules Verne's strong influence on Discoveryland, this room displays a huge collection of illustrations from his many books. There's even a fireplace ornamented with a golden model of the Nautilus. Disneyland Hotel – A smaller room featuring sketches which inspired the architecture of Disneyland Hotel. Grand Canyon – Adjacent to the main Frontierland room, this quiet space displays drawings of the Grand Canyon as seen from the Disneyland Railroad Frontierland – Big Thunder Mountain, Phantom Manor and Thunder Mesa Riverboats dominate this library-like room themed after the haunted town of Thunder Mesa.



