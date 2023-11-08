New Limited Edition La Galerie de la Belle au Bois Dormant Attraction Key Available at Disneyland Paris November 17th

The limited edition La Galerie de la Belle au Bois Dormant Attraction Key will be released on Friday, November 17 at Disneyland Paris.

  • The La Galerie de la Belle au Bois Dormant Attraction Key will be released on Friday, November 17, 2023.
  • This is limited edition and costs 29€.
  • Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website https://web.lineberty.net/ Tuesday, November 14 at 6 PM.
  • Last chance tickets on Wednesday, November 15 at 6 PM.
  • The sale will take place at Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains – Disneyland Park – starting 9 AM on November 17 with a limit of 2 units per digital ticket.
  • Original Lineberty ticket required (screenshots and videos are not accepted).

