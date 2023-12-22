Disneyland Paris Reveals Updated Menus For Refurbished Locations at Disneyland Hotel

The new menus for Disneyland Hotel’s dining location at Disneyland Paris have been revealed.

The trio of dining experiences will reopen alongside the hotel after their extensive refurbishment on January 25th, 2024.

The Royal Banquet will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet menu in a restaurant highlighting famous royal Disney families. Character dining with Mickey and friends will be available during lunch and dinner seatings.

La Table de Lumière, inspired by the Hall of Mirrors, aims to be the finest French cuisine in all of Disneyland Paris Resort. Princesses and their princes will also be available for character dining.

Finally, Fleur De Lys will feature afternoon tea, Disneyland Hotel specialty champagne, classic cocktails, and kid-friendly mocktails.

All three locations will reopen with the Disneyland Hotel on January 25th.

