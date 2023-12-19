January Schedule for Billy Bob’s Country Western Saloon Musical Weekends at Disneyland Paris

On Friday and Saturday evenings in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, guests can enjoy live bands from many different genres. The January schedule for Billy Bob's Country Western Saloon Musical Weekends has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Every Friday and Saturday evening from 9:30 pm in Disney Village, the air is filled with the sounds of live bands.
  • Each night boasts a distinctive music genre, from rock and pop to electro, blues and vibrant latin melodies.
  • The DJ ensures the party keeps grooving with a diverse playlist until 2am.

January Schedule:

Friday 5

  • Tribute Dire Straits
  • Rock

Saturday 6

  • Bombtrax
  • Pop Rock

Friday 12

  • Soul Connection
  • Soul

Saturday 13

  • Dakota
  • Pop Rock

Friday 19

  • Di-loop
  • Disco

Saturday 20

  • Touch Of Groove
  • Soul

Friday 26

  • Oscar
  • Pop Rock

Saturday 27

  • Naughty Harps
  • Folk Pop Us

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
