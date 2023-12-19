January Schedule for Billy Bob’s Country Western Saloon Musical Weekends at Disneyland Paris

On Friday and Saturday evenings in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, guests can enjoy live bands from many different genres. The January schedule for Billy Bob's Country Western Saloon Musical Weekends has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Every Friday and Saturday evening from 9:30 pm in Disney Village, the air is filled with the sounds of live bands.
- Each night boasts a distinctive music genre, from rock and pop to electro, blues and vibrant latin melodies.
- The DJ ensures the party keeps grooving with a diverse playlist until 2am.
January Schedule:
Friday 5
- Tribute Dire Straits
- Rock
Saturday 6
- Bombtrax
- Pop Rock
Friday 12
- Soul Connection
- Soul
Saturday 13
- Dakota
- Pop Rock
Friday 19
- Di-loop
- Disco
Saturday 20
- Touch Of Groove
- Soul
Friday 26
- Oscar
- Pop Rock
Saturday 27
- Naughty Harps
- Folk Pop Us