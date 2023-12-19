January Schedule for Billy Bob’s Country Western Saloon Musical Weekends at Disneyland Paris

On Friday and Saturday evenings in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, guests can enjoy live bands from many different genres. The January schedule for Billy Bob's Country Western Saloon Musical Weekends has been released.

What’s Happening:

Every Friday and Saturday evening from 9:30 pm in Disney Village, the air is filled with the sounds of live bands.

Each night boasts a distinctive music genre, from rock and pop to electro, blues and vibrant latin melodies.

The DJ ensures the party keeps grooving with a diverse playlist until 2am.

January Schedule:

Friday 5

Tribute Dire Straits

Rock

Saturday 6

Bombtrax

Pop Rock

Friday 12

Soul Connection

Soul

Saturday 13

Dakota

Pop Rock

Friday 19

Di-loop

Disco

Saturday 20

Touch Of Groove

Soul

Friday 26

Oscar

Pop Rock

Saturday 27