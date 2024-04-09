Disneyland Hotel Collectible Key Releasing Friday, April 19th at Disneyland Paris

The latest Disneyland Paris collectible key celebrating the reimagined Disneyland Hotel will be released on Friday, April 19th, 2024.

What's Happening:

The Disneyland Hotel Collectible Key will be released on Friday, April 19th, 2024.

It has a limited edition of 2024 and will cost 29€.

Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website

“Last chance” tickets will be available on Wednesday, April 17th at 6 PM CET.

The sale will take place at World of Disney in Disney Village starting at 8:30 AM on April 19th – with a limit of 2 units per digital ticket.

Original Lineberty ticket required (screenshots, screen sharing and videos are not accepted).

To see more from the reimagined Disneyland Hotel, click here

