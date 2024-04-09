Disneyland Hotel Collectible Key Releasing Friday, April 19th at Disneyland Paris

The latest Disneyland Paris collectible key celebrating the reimagined Disneyland Hotel will be released on Friday, April 19th, 2024.

  • The Disneyland Hotel Collectible Key will be released on Friday, April 19th, 2024.
  • It has a limited edition of 2024 and will cost 29€.
  • Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website on Tuesday, April 16th at 6 PM CET.
  • “Last chance” tickets will be available on Wednesday, April 17th at 6 PM CET.
  • The sale will take place at World of Disney in Disney Village starting at 8:30 AM on April 19th – with a limit of 2 units per digital ticket.
  • Original Lineberty ticket required (screenshots, screen sharing and videos are not accepted).
  • To see more from the reimagined Disneyland Hotel, click here.

