New Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque Attraction Collectible Key Available Soon at Disneyland Paris

There is a limit of two tickets per digital purchase.

The Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque attraction collectible key will be available soon at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

The collectible key for the Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque attraction will be available for purchase on Friday, December 13, 2024.

This limited edition item is priced at €29.

To secure your digital ticket, visit the Lineberty ticketing website at https://web.lineberty.net

"Last chance" tickets will go on sale on Thursday, December 12, at 6 PM.

Sales will take place at Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains on Main Street, U.S.A. (Disneyland Park), starting at 9:30 AM on December 13.

There is a limit of two tickets per digital purchase.

Note that a valid original Lineberty ticket is required; screenshots, screen sharing, and videos will not be accepted.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.