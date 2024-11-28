New Main Street, U.S.A. Gazebo at Disneyland Paris Offers an Elegant and Covered Character Meet & Greet Spot

The new gazebo is part of Disneyland Paris’ continuing efforts to weatherproof the guest experience.

Disneyland Paris is helping to keep guests covered from the harsh winter weather by debuting a new gazebo along Main Street U.S.A. for character meet & greets.

What’s Happening:

Marking a new step to weatherproof guests visits to Disneyland Paris, a new gazebo for character meet & greets has been unveiled between Liberty Arcade and Central Plaza.

When designing the new gazebo, Imagineers wanted to add to the Victorian ambience of Main Street, while improving conditions for guests and cast members.

Created in collaboration with external contractors, the new gazebo combines an innovative steel-like resin structure – better suited to Parisian weather – which fits harmoniously with the aesthetic of the land.

It also allows for adjustable decor that the entertainment teams can personalise depending on what season or special event is taking place at the park.

Stars along the roof, along with a Victorian-style chandelier, serve as a tribute to the Statue of Liberty, while also offering a touch of Disney magic.

Nearby, construction continues on the new covered terrace for Casey’s Corner

What They’re Saying:

Stéphane Poulain, architect at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: “As designers, our objective was to make our guests believe this gazebo has always been part of Main Street, U.S.A., and allow them to create new memories during their visit while offering a better experience when the weather is bad.”

More Disneyland Paris News: