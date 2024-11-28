New Main Street, U.S.A. Gazebo at Disneyland Paris Offers an Elegant and Covered Character Meet & Greet Spot

Disneyland Paris is helping to keep guests covered from the harsh winter weather by debuting a new gazebo along Main Street U.S.A. for character meet & greets.
What’s Happening:
- Marking a new step to weatherproof guests visits to Disneyland Paris, a new gazebo for character meet & greets has been unveiled between Liberty Arcade and Central Plaza.
- When designing the new gazebo, Imagineers wanted to add to the Victorian ambience of Main Street, while improving conditions for guests and cast members.
- Created in collaboration with external contractors, the new gazebo combines an innovative steel-like resin structure – better suited to Parisian weather – which fits harmoniously with the aesthetic of the land.
- It also allows for adjustable decor that the entertainment teams can personalise depending on what season or special event is taking place at the park.
- Stars along the roof, along with a Victorian-style chandelier, serve as a tribute to the Statue of Liberty, while also offering a touch of Disney magic.
- Nearby, construction continues on the new covered terrace for Casey’s Corner, which will provide a new covered seating area for guests when it debuts in Spring 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- Stéphane Poulain, architect at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: “As designers, our objective was to make our guests believe this gazebo has always been part of Main Street, U.S.A., and allow them to create new memories during their visit while offering a better experience when the weather is bad.”
