Photos: Construction Continues on New Covered Seating Area for Casey’s Corner at Disneyland Paris

Work is taking place to add a new covered seating area outside Casey’s Corner on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Paris.
The area is surrounded by construction walls, but guests can still access Casey’s Corner and the Liberty Arcade through a narrow pathway. The new covering will continue the classic Victorian elegance of Main Street U.S.A., while providing guests and cast members with some much needed protection from the elements.
Between these construction walls, guests can access the Liberty Arcade and the path to Frontierland. The set of construction walls on the right is for a new character meet & greet location.
The walls are lined with some classic attraction posters, as well as advertisements for various Main Street establishments.
The construction walls stretch all the way up to the main entrance of Frontierland.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Walt Disney Studios Park is officially getting a new name: Disney Adventure World.
- This name change will happen with the opening of World of Frozen.
- The park’s entrance area is also getting a new theme and name: World Premiere.
- Another new area is Adventure Way, which will feature a Tangled-inspired ride.
- Ahead of all of that, the new show Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland will debut next month.
- Later this year, a new nighttime activation will premiere at Avengers Campus.
- Over at Parc Disneyland, the popular Disney Electrical Sky Parade is extending its run.
- Outside of the parks, the resort shared an update on what’s in store for Disney Village.
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com