Up-Close Look at Costumes for New “Alice in Wonderland” Show Coming Next Month to Walt Disney Studios Park

During a special event on Disneyland Paris’ 32nd birthday, we got the chance to see some of the amazing costumes created for the new show Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland, coming to Walt Disney Studios Park next month.

Starting on May 25th, Alice, the Queen of Hearts and many more will return to Wonderland for a wild new show in Walt Disney Studios Park. It's a hair-raising experience, where two teams go head-to-head in a high-energy showdown, with high-flying acrobats pushing their limits, and two alternative endings decided by the audience! It's a chance for audiences to discover a new story of Alice and the Queen of Hearts, in an ultra-colorful, pop-rock face-off!

These new costumes bring a modern and colorful new interpretation to the classic characters – somewhat reminiscent of the Mad T Party at Disney California Adventure.

It wasn’t just costumes however, as this BMX bike that will be used in the show was also on display.

The new show will be located in the former home of the Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular behind Avengers Campus – now renamed as the Theater of the Stars.

