Disneyland Paris Introduces New Flexible Dynamic Ticket Pricing

Disneyland Paris has introduced a new dynamic dated ticket price system, which will see prices within each range fluctuate depending on variable factors.

The newly introduced pricing system removes preset prices for specific dates, instead featuring a range. For example, for November through January, a 1-Day, 2-Park ticket under the light blue color seen in the chart below could be as expensive as €102 or as cheap as €89 — although this might not be the full range and could change.

The price for each date will depend upon a variety of factors, such as weather, attendance, etc.

Currently, the maximum price for a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket is €119, while the cheapest is lower than €56 (previously the minimum).

Pricing can change at any time, but will remain the same until the end of the booking session, which can last up to 60 minutes.

Guests looking to visit Disneyland Paris can now purchase dated tickets up to 18 months in advance, which is an increase from the previous 12-month period.

Flexibility remains key, with the option for guests to change their visit date or cancel their booking and receive a full refund up to three days prior to their visit.

Undated tickets are also available to purchase for a higher price, and are available to use any day except for July 14th (Bastille Day), October 31st (Halloween) and December 31st (New Year's Eve).

At this time, this new ticketing scheme is only coming to Disneyland Paris with no plans for a similar rollout domestically.

That said, the French resort has led the way on previous initiatives that have come stateside such as paid premier access for attractions.

