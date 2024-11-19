Disneyland Paris Introduces New Flexible Dynamic Ticket Pricing

While hopefully saving some guests money, the new dynamic pricing is a little complicated…
Disneyland Paris has introduced a new dynamic dated ticket price system, which will see prices within each range fluctuate depending on variable factors.

What’s Happening:

  • The newly introduced pricing system removes preset prices for specific dates, instead featuring a range. For example, for November through January, a 1-Day, 2-Park ticket under the light blue color seen in the chart below could be as expensive as €102 or as cheap as €89 — although this might not be the full range and could change.

  • The price for each date will depend upon a variety of factors, such as weather, attendance, etc.
  • Currently, the maximum price for a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket is €119, while the cheapest is lower than €56 (previously the minimum).
  • Pricing can change at any time, but will remain the same until the end of the booking session, which can last up to 60 minutes.
  • Guests looking to visit Disneyland Paris can now purchase dated tickets up to 18 months in advance, which is an increase from the previous 12-month period.
  • Flexibility remains key, with the option for guests to change their visit date or cancel their booking and receive a full refund up to three days prior to their visit.
  • Undated tickets are also available to purchase for a higher price, and are available to use any day except for July 14th (Bastille Day), October 31st (Halloween) and December 31st (New Year's Eve).
  • At this time, this new ticketing scheme is only coming to Disneyland Paris with no plans for a similar rollout domestically.
  • That said, the French resort has led the way on previous initiatives that have come stateside such as paid premier access for attractions.

