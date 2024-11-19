Disneyland Paris Introduces New Flexible Dynamic Ticket Pricing

Disneyland Paris has introduced a new dynamic dated ticket price system, which will see prices within each range fluctuate depending on variable factors.
What’s Happening:
- The newly introduced pricing system removes preset prices for specific dates, instead featuring a range. For example, for November through January, a 1-Day, 2-Park ticket under the light blue color seen in the chart below could be as expensive as €102 or as cheap as €89 — although this might not be the full range and could change.
- The price for each date will depend upon a variety of factors, such as weather, attendance, etc.
- Currently, the maximum price for a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket is €119, while the cheapest is lower than €56 (previously the minimum).
- Pricing can change at any time, but will remain the same until the end of the booking session, which can last up to 60 minutes.
- Guests looking to visit Disneyland Paris can now purchase dated tickets up to 18 months in advance, which is an increase from the previous 12-month period.
- Flexibility remains key, with the option for guests to change their visit date or cancel their booking and receive a full refund up to three days prior to their visit.
- Undated tickets are also available to purchase for a higher price, and are available to use any day except for July 14th (Bastille Day), October 31st (Halloween) and December 31st (New Year's Eve).
- At this time, this new ticketing scheme is only coming to Disneyland Paris with no plans for a similar rollout domestically.
- That said, the French resort has led the way on previous initiatives that have come stateside such as paid premier access for attractions.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Three New Disney Boutiques Opening in 2025 at Disney Village
- Disneyland Paris Offers New Image Bank for Guests with Disabilities
- Agatha Harkness Flies into Walt Disney Studios Park for New “Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics” Nighttime Spectacular
- Disney Legend Andreas Deja Got a Sneak Peek of the New “The Lion King” Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris
- Disneyland Paris Reveals New Nighttime Show “Disney Tales of Magic”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com