Disneyland Paris Reveals New Nighttime Show “Disney Tales of Magic”

This 20-minute evening show will feature pyrotechnics, fountain displays, and advanced technology, including 60 high-intensity lights, 15 bright lasers, a new architectural LED setup, Star Flash strobes, and an immersive audio system.

Disneyland Paris introduces Disney Tales of Magic, a new nighttime show that immerses guests in the enchanting stories of Walt Disney and Pixar. For the first time, Main Street, U.S.A., serves as the central stage, combining storytelling with advanced technology to create a magical atmosphere.

What’s Happening:

Starting January 10th, 2025, Disneyland Paris will debut a new show that highlights its unique talents, inviting guests to embark on an extraordinary sensory journey through beloved stories from Disney Animation and Pixar.

Named “Disney Tales of Magic,” this experience will feature a captivating and emotional narrative, with Main Street, U.S.A., seamlessly integrated into the performance, enhancing the breathtaking projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The area will be transformed into a magical setting using 20 bright high-definition LED video projectors discreetly placed along Main Street, U.S.A

At times, it will transform into a ballroom setting where Cinderella and Prince Charming dance under the stars, a lively Colombian village brought to life by the Madrigal family's magic, and a series of vibrant, emotion-filled memory spheres from Riley’s mind, among other iconic worlds from Disney Animation and Pixar.

This 20-minute evening show will combine pyrotechnics, fountain displays, and cutting-edge technology to create an unforgettable experience.

It will feature 60 new high-powered lighting fixtures, 15 powerful lasers, an architectural LED lighting system, the iconic Star Flash strobes, and an immersive audio setup. Additionally, drones operated by the resort's official technology partner, Dronisos, will form three-dimensional shapes in the sky above the castle, providing a unique visual spectacle at Disneyland Paris.

Disney Tales of Magic seeks to redefine Disney and Pixar storytelling through an innovative technological presentation.

The complex programming for this show required over 17,500 hours of work, employing the latest 3D technologies.

To ensure outstanding projection quality, the teams at Disneyland Paris have partnered with NorthHouse, a London-based company, to enhance the immersive visual aspects of the show with exceptional artistry and innovation.

What They’re Saying:

Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris: “At Disneyland Paris, we’ve always strived to push the boundaries of what’s possible in nighttime entertainment, and Disney Tales of Magic takes that vision even further. Our teams have crafted something truly magical, an experience that will captivate and inspire guests for years to come. Building on our legacy of innovation, creativity, and storytelling, we’re excited for this show to become a lasting part of the story of Disneyland Park”.

More Disneyland Paris News:

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



