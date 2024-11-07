Disneyland Paris Introduces Viewing Area for Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade

Disneyland Paris is introducing a new dedicated outdoor viewing area for Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris will unveil a new outdoor viewing area specifically for Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade, which starts November 9.
- Situated at Central Plaza in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, this area ensures guests a premium view of the popular parade.
- Accessible via the Disneyland Paris mobile app, this experience offers an extra opportunity for guests to enrich and customize their visit.
- Attendance at the parade is complimentary with a standard entrance ticket to Disneyland Park, while the dedicated viewing area is priced starting at €21 per person, with no available discounts.
- By purchasing a reserved viewing spot for Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade, you will be permitted to attend the parade at your chosen time, provided it is not canceled due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
