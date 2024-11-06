Les Tapis Volants – Flying Carpets Over Agrabah Reopens Soon at Disneyland Paris

The attraction Les Tapis Volants – Flying Carpets over Agrabah will reopen at Disneyland Paris on Saturday, November 9, 2024, after a ten month refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- On Saturday, November 9, 2024, the attraction Les Tapis Volants – Flying Carpets over Agrabah will reopen following a ten month renovation.
- Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, along with the Design & Delivery teams, worked in conjunction with the maintenance and central workshops teams at Disneyland Paris to enhance guest comfort and safety.
- This collaboration focused on upgrading the historical attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park that celebrates the cherished animated Disney film Aladdin, which premiered in the United States in 1992.
- This renovation included repainting carpets, making structural and decorative improvements, updating lighting and audio systems, and adding new props inspired by the animated film in the queue.
- Every element of the main structure has been carefully restored by the teams at Disneyland Paris' central workshops.
- The tribute to the animated classic included the newly updated flooring that reflects the desert scenery around Agrabah in both shape and color.
- In the attraction's queue and decor, the left side boasts intricate columns, lotus flowers, and a golden booth for Cast Members, reminiscent of the Sultan's palace.
- Meanwhile, the right side features wooden pillars and tables filled with fruit baskets and carpets, echoing the marketplace where Aladdin first meets Princess Jasmine.
- Visitors might also discover a hidden golden scarab beetle, a subtle reference to the magical artifact that reveals the location of the Cave of Wonders.
