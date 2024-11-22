Moana (Vaiana) Will Find Her Way to Disneyland Paris Later this Month

In celebration of the release of "Moana 2/Vaiana 2," guests will be able to make memories with the adventurous Disney Princess.
In celebration of the release of Moana 2 (Vaiana 2 in France), the Disney Princess will begin making appearances at Disneyland Paris later this month.

Wayfinding to Paris:

  • Beginning on November 27th, Moana (Vaiana) of Motunui will find her way to Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris.
  • In celebration of the release of the animated sequel, guests at the park can meet the princess in a beautiful island setting.

  • In most parts of Europe, Moana is known as Vaiana due to a trademark conflict. The name Moana and Vaiana are very similar in meaning, with Moana translating to “ocean” and Vai translating to “water.”
  • In the upcoming film Moana 2/Vaiana 2, the princess will set off on a dangerous journey through the far seas after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. Reuniting with Maui, the pair will team up with a crew of new friends as they set out on an unforgettable adventure.

