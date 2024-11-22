Moana (Vaiana) Will Find Her Way to Disneyland Paris Later this Month

In celebration of the release of Moana 2 (Vaiana 2 in France), the Disney Princess will begin making appearances at Disneyland Paris later this month.
Wayfinding to Paris:
- Beginning on November 27th, Moana (Vaiana) of Motunui will find her way to Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris.
- In celebration of the release of the animated sequel, guests at the park can meet the princess in a beautiful island setting.
- In most parts of Europe, Moana is known as Vaiana due to a trademark conflict. The name Moana and Vaiana are very similar in meaning, with Moana translating to “ocean” and Vai translating to “water.”
- In the upcoming film Moana 2/Vaiana 2, the princess will set off on a dangerous journey through the far seas after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. Reuniting with Maui, the pair will team up with a crew of new friends as they set out on an unforgettable adventure.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com