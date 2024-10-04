Disneyland Paris to Release First Jumbo Attraction Key Featuring Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant

Disneyland Paris has long been releasing collectable attraction keys celebrating some of their most popular attractions and icons, but the latest addition is the biggest yet – a jumbo attraction key!

  • Featuring some of the beautiful ornate details of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, the first jumbo Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrates their unique Sleeping Beauty Castle.
  • Details of this approximately 17 cm long key include the owl and other forest animals at the top, with Princes Aurora resting in slumber at the base of the key.
  • The Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant Attraction Key is a limited edition of 1992, and has a retail price of 59€.
  • In order to purchase, simply book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website on Tuesday, October 8th at 6:00 p.m. CET.
  • “Last chance” tickets will be available on Wednesday, October 9th at 6:00 p.m. CET.
  • The sale will take place at World of Disney in Disney Village at 8:30 a.m. CET on Friday, October 11th – with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
  • Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.
  • More jumbo attraction keys will be released in the future, alternating with the classic format.

