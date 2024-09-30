Scarlet Witch Arrives in Disneyland Paris for New “Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics” Show

The Scarlet Witch will arrive at Walt Disney Studios Park for the first time as she joins Doctor Strange in an all-new nighttime show, launching this November.

The new show, Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics, has officially been announced to be coming to Walt Disney Studios Park.

, has officially been announced to be coming to Walt Disney Studios Park. Beginning November 23rd, the iconic Scarlet Witch will join Doctor Strange in an epic adventure packed with bravery and magic.

This show will mark Wanda Maximoff’s first appearance at the Parisian Disney resort.

Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics is currently planned to run daily through March 29th, 2025.

is currently planned to run daily through March 29th, 2025. This show will likely serve as a replacement for the popular Avengers: Power the Night drone show, which debuted in 2023 and ran through January 7th, 2024.

