Scarlet Witch Arrives in Disneyland Paris for New “Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics” Show

The Scarlet Witch will arrive at Walt Disney Studios Park for the first time as she joins Doctor Strange in an all-new nighttime show, launching this November.

  • The new show, Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics, has officially been announced to be coming to Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • Beginning November 23rd, the iconic Scarlet Witch will join Doctor Strange in an epic adventure packed with bravery and magic.
  • This show will mark Wanda Maximoff’s first appearance at the Parisian Disney resort.
  • Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics is currently planned to run daily through March 29th, 2025.
  • This show will likely serve as a replacement for the popular Avengers: Power the Night drone show, which debuted in 2023 and ran through January 7th, 2024.

