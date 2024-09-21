Music From Disneyland Paris’ “A Million Splashes of Colour” Now Streaming

The popular Disneyland Paris entertainment option runs until September 30th.

Listen to The Magic Everywhere:

The music of Disneyland Paris’ magical A Million Splashes of Colour show is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

The stage show, which began in February of this year, brings a colorful, song and dance-filled daytime show to the front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Every day, the show brings 30 dancers, performers, and Disney characters together in the spectacular celebration. The show features Mickey, Timon, Joy, Mirabel and a plethora of other Disney and Pixar characters as they make musical and magical moments for guests.

The new soundtrack includes: “The Future’s Starting Right Now” “Un million d’histoires” A Million Stories

You can stream A Million Splashes of Colour on Spotify Apple Music

Read More Disneyland Paris: