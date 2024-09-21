Music From Disneyland Paris’ “A Million Splashes of Colour” Now Streaming

The popular Disneyland Paris entertainment option runs until September 30th.

  • The music of Disneyland Paris’ magical A Million Splashes of Colour show is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.
  • The stage show, which began in February of this year, brings a colorful, song and dance-filled daytime show to the front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

  • Every day, the show brings 30 dancers, performers, and Disney characters together in the spectacular celebration. The show features Mickey, Timon, Joy, Mirabel and a plethora of other Disney and Pixar characters as they make musical and magical moments for guests.
  • The new soundtrack includes:
    • “The Future’s Starting Right Now”
    • “Un million d’histoires”
    • A Million Stories
  • You can stream A Million Splashes of Colour on Spotify and Apple Music now!

