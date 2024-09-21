Music From Disneyland Paris’ “A Million Splashes of Colour” Now Streaming

The popular Disneyland Paris entertainment option runs until September 30th.
Listen to The Magic Everywhere:
- The music of Disneyland Paris’ magical A Million Splashes of Colour show is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.
- The stage show, which began in February of this year, brings a colorful, song and dance-filled daytime show to the front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- Every day, the show brings 30 dancers, performers, and Disney characters together in the spectacular celebration. The show features Mickey, Timon, Joy, Mirabel and a plethora of other Disney and Pixar characters as they make musical and magical moments for guests.
- The new soundtrack includes:
- “The Future’s Starting Right Now”
- “Un million d’histoires”
- A Million Stories
- You can stream A Million Splashes of Colour on Spotify and Apple Music now!
Read More Disneyland Paris:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com