Disneyland Paris Cast Member Works Park Operations By Day and DJ By Night

Disneyland Paris Ambassadors and Disney Live Entertainment shared on their Instagram page a video of a cast member who has two very different day and night jobs.

What’s Happening:

At Disneyland Paris, you can find Thomas, a cast member who is an operations technician at Disney Live Entertainment.

He helps prepare photo opportunities for Disney characters all over the resort.

During the day he is behind the scenes, but at night he is a DJ in Disney Village.

On Friday and Saturday nights, you can find him at Billy Bob’s Country Western Saloon.

He started learning how to mix when he was 14 years old, and for the past three years he has been a DJ at Disneyland Paris.

He's been a part of special musical events for different holidays, including Halloween, New Year's Eve, and St. Patrick's Day.

You can check out the video below.

