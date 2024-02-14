Autopia Attraction Key Releasing February 22nd at Disneyland Paris

The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating the classic Discoveryland attraction, Autopia, will be released on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024.
- Ready to start your engines? Autopia at Disneyland Paris was recently refreshed with some new signage and a new sponsorship, and this new Attraction Key celebrates that.
- The Autopia Attraction Key is a limited edition of 1992, and has a retail price of 29€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website on Monday, February 19th at 6 PM CET.
- “Last chance” tickets will be available on Tuesday, February 20th at 6 PM CET.
- The sale will take place at Constellations in Discoveryland at 9:30 AM CET on Thursday, February 22nd – with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
- Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.
- This follows the most recent attraction key release, celebrating Walt’s – an American Restaurant.
- Pirates of the Caribbean has been added to the Disney Premier Access service at Disneyland Paris.
- Guests visiting Disneyland Paris but aren’t staying at the newly reopened Disneyland Hotel will now only be granted limited access to the property through a temporary entry system.
- The spectacular new daytime offering, A Million Splashes of Colour, has debuted at Disneyland Paris as part of their Symphony of Colours event.
