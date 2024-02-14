Autopia Attraction Key Releasing February 22nd at Disneyland Paris

The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating the classic Discoveryland attraction, Autopia, will be released on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024.

Ready to start your engines? Autopia at Disneyland Paris was recently refreshed with some new signage and a new sponsorship, and this new Attraction Key celebrates that.

The Autopia Attraction Key is a limited edition of 1992, and has a retail price of 29€.

“Last chance” tickets will be available on Tuesday, February 20th at 6 PM CET.

The sale will take place at Constellations in Discoveryland at 9:30 AM CET on Thursday, February 22nd – with a limit of 2 units per transaction.

Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.

This follows the most recent attraction key release, celebrating Walt’s – an American Restaurant

