Pirates of the Caribbean Now Available as a Disney Premier Access Attraction at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is continuing to expand the Disney Premier Access system to allow guests the ability to plan their day more and get the most out of their visit. They announced that Disney Premier Access is now available for Pirates of the Caribbean.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris is continuing to expand the Disney Premier Access system to some of the most popular attractions, giving Guests the ability to plan their day more flexibly and spend even more time enjoying attractions, shows and more.
  • Pirates of the Caribbean is now available at a single price of €5 for Disney Premier Access One, bringing the number of attractions benefiting from the system to 17.
  • This service serves as the Disneyland Paris equivalent of the Lightning Lane service at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
  • The attraction is also included in the Disney Premier Access Ultimate.
  • Other attractions part of the service include:

