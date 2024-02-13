Pirates of the Caribbean Now Available as a Disney Premier Access Attraction at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is continuing to expand the Disney Premier Access system to allow guests the ability to plan their day more and get the most out of their visit. They announced that Disney Premier Access is now available for Pirates of the Caribbean.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is continuing to expand the Disney Premier Access system to some of the most popular attractions, giving Guests the ability to plan their day more flexibly and spend even more time enjoying attractions, shows and more.

Pirates of the Caribbean is now available at a single price of €5 for Disney Premier Access One, bringing the number of attractions benefiting from the system to 17.

This service serves as the Disneyland Paris equivalent of the Lightning Lane service at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

The attraction is also included in the Disney Premier Access Ultimate.

Other attractions part of the service include: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril Autopia Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain Star Tours: The Adventures Continue Peter Pan’s Flight Big Thunder Mountain Phantom Manor Crush’s Coaster Ratatouille: The Adventure The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Cars Road Trip



