Video: The New “A Million Splashes of Colour” Daytime Spectacle at Disneyland Paris

A spectacular new daytime offering has debuted at Disneyland Paris as part of their Symphony of Colours event at the park.

Though officially starting tomorrow, February 10, 2024, guests at Disneyland Paris are now able to enjoy a colourful, musical experience in a new, energy-packed daytime show celebrating the animated films from both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, with a host of characters: A Million Splashes of Colour.

This original creation, performed several times a day, will take guests on a journey through time to discover the stories from both studios – from timeless classics to the most recent hits.

The colorful floats are inspired by art, music and writing – the core elements at the very heart of Disney and Pixar’s storytelling. Each of the floats has its own visual identity and is packed with many Disney details and references.

For example, guests will recognise the float dedicated to art with its giant paintbrushes and oversized paint pots as well as labels that allude to Disney characters.

Music will play a central role in setting the pace for this celebration, combining two original scores and a mashup of iconic songs from both Disney Animation and Pixar films in specially adapted versions. From ‘The Bare Necessities’ (The Jungle Book) to ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ ( Encanto ) and ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ ( Toy Story ), this selection of songs will delight guests of all ages as it showcases songs that have touched many generations.

In our second video below, you can watch as A Million Splashes of Colour makes its return to Main Street USA, and get an up-close glimpse of Mirabel and Asha, who both make their Disneyland Paris debut in this show.

Guests can enjoy this new daytime spectacle until September 30, 2024, when it is slated to conclude its run.