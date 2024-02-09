Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris To Offer Limited Access To Resort Grounds For Those Without Reservations

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris but aren’t staying at the newly reopened Disneyland Hotel will now only be granted limited access to the property through a temporary entry system.

Guests visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort and want to see the newly renovated Disneyland Hotel without actually staying there can now only access the property through a temporary system.

Fans who are eager to access the hotel without a reservation will be granted limited access through a temporary entry system, only available at the hotel’s front door, starting February 10th, 2024.

Given the popularity of the recently reopened iconic hotel, non-residents will have the opportunity to visit the property, while ensuring the safety and a great experience for all.

It is worth noting that Disneyland Paris has shared that the majority of the Disneyland Hotel Exclusive merchandise range is not time-limited, and the Royal Collection Boutique will be restocked regularly.

Earlier this month, Disneyland Paris reopened the doors of its iconic hotel following a royal transformation. The Disneyland Hotel, located at the entrance to Disneyland Park, now invites all of its visitors, even the youngest, to experience an immersive journey into the heart of Disney's royal stories. It combines an unrivaled sense of hospitality, a culinary experience that will delight gourmets, and an entertainment offering that only Disney has the secret to.

Disneyland Paris has entered an era marked by transformation, as evidenced by the renovation of key attractions and park emblems, the recent opening of Marvel Avengers Campus Frozen at Walt Disney Studios Park.

at Walt Disney Studios Park. The reopening of the Disneyland Hotel marks another milestone in the exciting multi-year transformation underway at Disneyland Paris, which touches the entire destination to deliver an unforgettable experience for guests and magical memories for generations to come.