Avengers Assemble: Flight Force Attraction Key Releasing This Friday at Disneyland Paris

Avengers Assemble! The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Walt Disney Studios Park, will be released on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- One of two attractions in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is a Marvel retheme of Rock ‘n Roller Coaster.
- The Avengers Assemble: Flight Force Attraction Key is a limited edition of 2022, and has a retail price of 29€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website on Wednesday, March 27th at 6 PM CET.
- “Last chance” tickets will be available on Thursday, March 28th at 6 PM CET.
- The sale will take place at Mission Equipment in Avengers Campus at 4:00 PM CET on Friday, March 29th – with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
- Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.
