Avengers Assemble: Flight Force Attraction Key Releasing This Friday at Disneyland Paris

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Avengers Assemble! The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Walt Disney Studios Park, will be released on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • One of two attractions in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is a Marvel retheme of Rock ‘n Roller Coaster.
  • The Avengers Assemble: Flight Force Attraction Key is a limited edition of 2022, and has a retail price of 29€.
  • Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website on Wednesday, March 27th at 6 PM CET.
  • “Last chance” tickets will be available on Thursday, March 28th at 6 PM CET.
  • The sale will take place at Mission Equipment in Avengers Campus at 4:00 PM CET on Friday, March 29th – with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
  • Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning