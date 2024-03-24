Observant Fans Notice Star Tours Passengers Can Head To Seatos In New Updates To Classic Attraction

Eagle-eyed Star Wars fans have noticed a pretty big change on the original announcement to potential destinations coming in the new updates to the classic attraction, Star Tours, on April 5th.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this month, Disney Parks Blog shared more details about the new sequences coming to the popular Star Tours attraction at Disney Parks worldwide featuring characters and locations from Star Wars: Ahsoka , Andor, and The Mandalorian .

. Fans were quick to notice a change, however, and the planet that passengers could now visit has been named as Seatos, also from Ahsoka.

It was a fan on an X (formerly Twitter), who pointed this out on user @BrookeGMcDonald’s post. Brooke then reached out to Disney to confirm that the planet guests can potentially visit is in fact, Seatos.

New scenes from Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian will debut on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue on April 5, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris. pic.twitter.com/lPoDy9ij7p — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) March 5, 2024

Around 9 ABY, the starship Eye of Sion, a gigantic hyperspace transport ring designed to reach another galaxy, was built over the planet by the Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and her forces. Shortly before the vessel's completion, the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, her former trainee Sabine Wren, and the droid Huyang traveled to Seatos to investigate the Eye of Sion. Upon finding the ship, the three were attacked by Marrok and Shin Hati in starfighters, forcing them to fly their T-6 shuttle into Seatos's atmosphere, where they encountered a herd of purrgil. Based on the original Parks Blog post, it sounds like the only new planet added to the possible destinations in the attraction is Seatos, with characters from Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian interrupting mid-flight with a transmission, I.E. Admiral Ackbar or Yoda that can be seen currently. Between the new additions and the existing random options in the ride, there will now be over 250 different possibilities that passengers can experience on the classic Star Wars attractions.