New “Ahsoka,” “Andor,” and “The Mandalorian” Adventures Coming to Star Tours Next Month

Starting next month, Star Tours will take guests on new adventures inspired by a trio of Disney+ shows.

What’s happening:

It was previously announced that Star Tours — The Adventures Continue would be updated with new destinations.

Now, we have more details on the additions to the attractions.

Starting April 5th, Star Tours will feature characters and locations from three Disney+ Star Wars Ahsoka Andor The Mandalorian



Specifically, the Disney Parks Blog

These new scenes will be added to the mix in Walt Disney World Disneyland

However, with these latest scenes, Star Tours — The Adventures Continue will now feature more than 250 possible storyline variations.

The April 5th launch date for these additions also coincides with the return of Season of the Force Disneyland Resort

That celebration (which runs through June 2nd) will also include themed food and beverages, merchandise, and the return of Hyperspace Mountain

Plus, during the celebration, Batuu West will offer “a fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland park on select nights” with the addition of galactic music that will sweep through the spires.