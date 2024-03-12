Details Revealed for “Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” Show Coming to Walt Disney Studios Park This Spring

Starting this spring, guests visiting Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris can see the brand new show Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland.

What’s Happening:

From spring 2024, be bonkers and dive down the rabbit hole like never before in Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland , an electrifying new show at Walt Disney Studios Park.

, an electrifying new show at Walt Disney Studios Park. The new show will be located in the former home of the Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular behind Avengers Campus.

Join Alice, the Queen of Hearts, and other beloved Characters as they return to Wonderland in an electrifying new show in Walt Disney Studios Park, from spring 2024.

Feel the energy in a supercharged pop and rock face-off between Alice and the Queen of Hearts that’s sure to be an electrifying “battle of the bands!”

Mind-blowing acrobatics: Acrobats and BMX riders defy the laws of gravity with their limit-pushing, high-flying tricks.

Choose from 2 endings: Who wins the showdown? Help the Mad Hatter stage the ending of your choice.

Who wins the showdown? Help the Mad Hatter stage the ending of your choice. Head to the Theater of the Stars outdoor arena in Walt Disney Studios Park, where everyone is invited to come together and have a merry mad time.

Planning a Trip?

