Foodie Guide to Easter Treats at Disney Parks Across the Globe

You’ll be hopping with excitement (and hunger) once you see what the Disney culinary teams from across the globe have whipped up for you for Easter this year. Thanks to the Disney Parks Blog, let’s take a look at what’s available at Disney Parks across the globe for Easter.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available March 24 through April 6; mobile order available)

Carrot Tart: Carrot cake, cream cheese-citrus mousse with caramel insert, chocolate shell, and toasted coconut (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available March 18 through April 1)

Carrot Cake Milkshake: Vanilla milkshake with toasted marshmallow, pineapple, and shortcake topped with a specialty carrot cake

Beach Club Marketplace (Available March 24 through April 6; mobile order available)

Carrot Fudge: Chocolate fudge with a vanilla ‘carrot’ decorated cookie (New)

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available March 24 through April 6; mobile order available)

Hot Cross Buns

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Mobile order available)

Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup: Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, and cookies ‘n cream pieces with springtime décor (Plant-based) (Currently available through April 1)

Fruity Cereal Pop: Fruity cereal crisped treat (Currently available through April 6)

The Grand Cottage

Bunny Pop Flower Pot: Chocolate flower pot filled with jelly beans and three chocolate bunny pops (New) (Currently available through April 1)

Fruity Cereal Mickey Pop: Mickey-shaped fruity cereal crisped treat (Currently available through April 6)

The Easter Treat Box: Dark chocolate-filled bunny, carrot blondie pop, marshmallow pop, carrot cake chocolate bark, confetti pop, and meringue nests (Currently available through April 1)

Easter Marshmallow Pop: Three large marshmallows dipped in a yellow chocolate coating topped with Easter quins (Currently available through April 1)

Bunny Burrow Dirt Cup: Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, and cookies ‘n cream pieces with springtime décor (Plant-based) (Currently available through April 1)

The Grand Egg: White chocolate egg filled with jelly beans sprayed in spring colors (Currently available through April 1)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available March 24 through April 6; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette only)

Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available March 24 through April 6)

Easter Egg Macarons: Strawberry-honey, blueberry-coriander, and orange-milk chocolate flavors (New)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available March 24 through April 6; mobile order available)

Carrot Fudge: Chocolate fudge with a vanilla ‘carrot’ decorated cookie

Available at Various Lounges and Table-Service Restaurants Throughout Disney Resort Hotels

Gin Daisy: Empress 1908 Gin, Grand Marnier, grapefruit soda, lemon juice, hibiscus grenadine, blackberry, and raspberry (Available through May 31)

Amorette’s Patisserie (Mobile order available)

Easter Bunny Petit Cake: Layers of vanilla chiffon, berry compote, and cream cheese mousse (New) (Currently available through March 31)

Easter Basket Panna Cotta Cup: Layers of passion fruit, coconut, and strawberry panna cotta (New) (Available March 22 through 31)

The Ganachery (Available March 20 through April 1)

Milk Chocolate Bunny Piñata with crisp pearls and marshmallow treats (New)

Paddlefish (Available March 31 only)

Easter Special: Arctic Char with miso, sweet corn, exotic mushroom, and edamame

Terralina Crafted Italian (Available March 31 only)

Easter Special: Short rib ravioli with brandy cream sauce and wild mushrooms

Spring Fling: Giffard Creme de Pamplemousse Liqueur, Malfy Con Limone Gin, and elderflower

Mimosa Flight

Vivoli il Gelato (Available through April 30)

Chocolate Bunny: Milkshake with chocolate and chocolate chip gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate shavings

(Available currently through March 31)

Mickey Spring Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple covered in caramel, dipped in yellow-colored chocolate coating with Springtime M&M’s Milk Chocolate candies, and drizzled with white chocolate (New)

Mickey Spring Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop dipped in yellow-colored chocolate coating with Springtime M&M’s Milk Chocolate candies and drizzled with white chocolate (New)

Mickey Spring Cereal Treat: Crisped rice cereal treat dipped in yellow-colored chocolate coating with Springtime M&M’s Milk Chocolate candies and drizzled with white chocolate (New)

Spring Popcorn: Caramel popcorn with Springtime M&M’s Milk Chocolate candies, mini marshmallows, and crushed vanilla cookies drizzled with yellow-colored chocolate coating and white chocolate (New)

Disneyland Park

Red Rose Taverne (Available through April 28; mobile order available)

Spring Stuff: Shortbread cookie, red velvet cake, raspberry, and pastel-colored sprinkles

Available at Various Locations Throughout the Disneyland Resort

Donald Duck Spring Egg Sipper (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train At Disney California Adventure

; Available at the following locations:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Storytellers Cafe (Available March 31 only)

Easter Dinner Buffet: Enjoy an Easter feast with appearances from characters to celebrate the holiday.

Pixar Place Hotel

Great Maple (Available March 30 through April 5)

Truffled Egg Salad Tarts: Truffled egg salad with sweet relish in a puff pastry tart topped with maple bacon and smoked paprika (New)

Pork Chops Campagnola: Mozzarella and parmesan crusted 12 oz. pork chops served with baby potatoes, roasted garlic, cherry peppers, and sundried tomatoes finished with a marsala agrodolce sauce (New)

Disneyland Hotel

Goofy’s Kitchen (Available March 28 through May 12)

Goofy’s Kitchen Springtime Buffet: Join Goofy and some of his friends, including Clarabelle, dressed in their springtime best along with festive, seasonal décor in the restaurant for breakfast, brunch, and dinner. (New)

Available at Various Candy Locations Around Disneyland Resort

including Marceline’s Confectionery, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Pooh Corner (Currently available through March 31; mobile order available)

Yellow Minnie Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple covered in caramel, dipped in white chocolate, and decorated with a yellow-colored white chocolate bow, a yellow sanding sugar skirt, and white M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies for the polka dots (New)

Peanut Butter Fudge Easter Egg: Peanut butter fudge shaped into an egg, covered in milk chocolate, sprinkled with chopped peanuts, and drizzled with milk chocolate (Available at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen only)

Chocolate Fudge Easter Egg: Chocolate fudge shaped into an egg, covered in milk chocolate, and drizzled with pink-colored white chocolate (Available at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen only)

Bunny Cereal Treat: Cereal treat dipped in white chocolate and decorated with a coconut-covered marshmallow tail and white and pink-colored white chocolate for the bunny feet

Pink Minnie Cereal Treat: Minnie-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with a pink bow with white polka dots, a pink sanding sugar skirt, and white M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies for the polka dots

Strawberry Shortcake Marshmallow Wand: Three marshmallows covered in caramel, dipped in white chocolate, and rolled in crushed graham cracker and strawberry crisps

Chick Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in yellow-colored chocolate and decorated with orange M&M’S Milk Chocolate candy feet, marshmallow wings, dark chocolate eyes, and orange-colored beak

Bunny Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop dipped in white chocolate and decorated with marshmallow feet, an M&M’S chocolate candy tail, and pink-colored white chocolate (Not available at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff)

Pink Minnie Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with a white chocolate pink bow with white polka dots

Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disneyland

CookieAnn Bakery Café (Available March 6 through June 20)

Rose Cookie

Spring Donut

Il Paperino (Available March 6 through June 20)

Vanilla & Apple Flavored Frozen Treat Sundae

Disney LinaBell Waffle with Vanilla & Apple Flavored Frozen Treat

Loquat Flavored Ice Cream Cone

Waffle with Sea Salted Flavored Ice Cream

Royal Banquet Hall

Royal Banquet Hall Spring Brunch: Immerse yourself in the colorful spring landscapes in the heart of the Enchanted Storybook Castle. (Available March 16 through May 26)

Royal Banquet Hall Princess Set Menu: Be fully immersed in a fairytale world through the Disney princess inspired set menu. (Currently available)

Royal Banquet Hall Spring & Summer Chocolate Afternoon Tea for Two: Guests can spend a warm and cozy afternoon time every weekend in the beautiful fantasy fairytale castle. (Available March 16 through August 25)

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel

Lumière’s Kitchen (Available March 30 and 31, April 20 and 21, and May 11 and 12)

Lumière’s Kitchen Spring Season Brunch Buffet: Enjoy seasonal flavors and specialty dishes throughout the spring, including princess-themed desserts in March, Chip ‘n’ Dale-themed desserts in April, and Beauty and Beast-themed desserts May

Disneytown

Donald’s Dine ‘n’ Delights (Available March 1 through 31)

Wagyu Meatball Pizza

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland Park

Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola (Currently available until June 10)

CookieAnn’s Mango Passionfruit Tart

Gelatoni’s White Chocolate Pistachio Cream with Almond Cake

CookieAnn’s Citron Pineapple Smoothie

StellaLou’s Grape and Strawberry Shake

Plaza Inn Hosted by Jade Garden & Cha Cha Room (Currently available until June 10)

Duffy & Friend’s Springtime Set Menu

Main Street Market (Currently available until June 10)

Duffy & Friends Crepe Cake (Chocolate / Strawberry / Mango)

Duffy & Friends Croffle (White Chocolate Strawberry / Chocolate Hazelnuts)

Duffy & Friends Donuts

Waffle Marshmallow

Outdoor Vending Cart outside Disney’s Storybook Theater (Available during the show period for “StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet” from April 5 to May 5)

Grape Popcorn

Midtown Delights (Currently available until June 10)

Hokkaido 5.0 Milk with White Peach-Flavored Soft-serve

Disney Explorers Lodge

Chart Room Cafe (Currently available until June 10)

Raspberry and White Chocolate Cheese Tart with Pistachio Cream

World of Color Restaurant (Currently available until September 30)

Duffy & Friends Afternoon Tea Set

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Crystal Lotus (Currently available until June 10)

StellaLou Purple Sweet Potato and Green Tea Glutinous Rice Dumpling

Enchanted Garden Restaurant (Currently available until June 10)

Lunch and Dinner Buffet with Duffy & Friends themed dessert

Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta

Oceano, Silk Road Garden, and BellaVista Lounge (Currently available April 1 through June 30)

Duffy & Friends Come Find Spring: Dinner courses with special, spring-themed menu items

Disneyland Paris Resort

Agrabah Café Restaurant (Available March 23 through April 7)

Passion-mango confit and white chocolate praline ganache

PYM Kitchen (Available March 23 through April 7)

Strawberry confit, chocolate ganache, white chocolate dome, and cocoa-almond crumble

Plaza Gardens Restaurant (Available March 23 through April 7)

Pavlova with cocoa meringue, hazelnut-cocoa praline and coconut ganache