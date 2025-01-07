Photos: Gran Fiesta Tour Closes for Two Month-Long Refurbishment at EPCOT

Donald, Jose and Panchito are taking a break from touring, as the Gran Fiesta Tour is closed for a multi-month refurbishment at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- The relaxing Mexico pavilion boat ride, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, has closed at EPCOT for a little over two months.
- The attraction closed for its refurbishment yesterday, January 6th and is expected to reopen on March 15th, 2025.
- As guests enter the Mexico pavilion, a sign notes that the attraction is closed, while the signage outside the pavilion is somewhat unceremoniously covered in a black tarp.
- The water in the attraction has been drained, with work lights turned on everywhere but the first section of the ride, which still features show lighting for guests dining at San Angel Inn.
- Cast members have set up a game of hopscotch at the attraction’s entrance to help keep guests entertained during the closure.
- No changes to the attraction have been announced at this time.
