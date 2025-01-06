Photos: Adorable New Magic Kingdom-Inspired Disney Mini Mix-its Plush Line Arrives at Walt Disney World

Disney’s latest plush collection, Disney Mini Mix-its, have made their debut at Walt Disney World. We spotted them today at the Magic Kingdom, where they have a prominent display inside the Emporium. With Disney Mini Mix-its, classic Disney pals are here to be your traveling companions and just like you, they know the importance of style. These bitty figures come with swappable headwear inspired by park attractions.
- They’re finally here! Disney Mini Mix-its have arrived and they’re ready to bring some whimsy to your daily adventures.
- Last month, Disney Store teased the collection that features plush characters with swappable headwear accessories. Each of these trendy toppers is themed to one of the attractions and lands in the Magic Kingdom:
- Prince Charming Regal Carrousel – Fantasyland
- Astro Orbiter – Tomorrowland
- The Haunted Mansion – Liberty Square
- Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room – Adventureland
- As for the plush characters, they measure 7-inches tall and have a plush strap to attach to a favorite accessory with a hook and loop tab.
- This first wave of characters starts with the classics including:
- Also joining the fun today are Stitch and Angel, who both appear to be getting ready for Valentine’s Day.
- Disney Mini Mix-its can now be found at the Magic Kingdom at the price of $22.99 each, and they can also be found at Disney Store for the slightly lower price of $19.99 each.
