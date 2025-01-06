Photos: Adorable New Magic Kingdom-Inspired Disney Mini Mix-its Plush Line Arrives at Walt Disney World

With Disney Mini Mix-its, classic Disney pals are here to be your traveling companions and just like you, they know the importance of style.
Disney’s latest plush collection, Disney Mini Mix-its, have made their debut at Walt Disney World. We spotted them today at the Magic Kingdom, where they have a prominent display inside the Emporium. With Disney Mini Mix-its, classic Disney pals are here to be your traveling companions and just like you, they know the importance of style. These bitty figures come with swappable headwear inspired by park attractions.

  • As for the plush characters, they measure 7-inches tall and have a plush strap to attach to a favorite accessory with a hook and loop tab.
  • This first wave of characters starts with the classics including:

  • Also joining the fun today are Stitch and Angel, who both appear to be getting ready for Valentine’s Day.

  • Disney Mini Mix-its can now be found at the Magic Kingdom at the price of $22.99 each, and they can also be found at Disney Store for the slightly lower price of $19.99 each.

