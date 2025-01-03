Photos: New Walt Disney World Park Icon Collection Debuts at Disney Springs

We spotted this brand-new collection at the World of Disney store.
A new line of merchandise featuring the four icons of the Walt Disney World Resort has made its debut at Disney Springs.

  • Yesterday, we reported on a new Starbucks x Disney Parks tumbler featuring a new Walt Disney World park icon design.
  • That design is part of a larger collection, which we had the chance to check out today at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.
  • Each item features Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, The Hollywood Tower Hotel and the Tree of Life, alongside the classic Walt Disney World logo.
  • You’ll find a similar design on a number of items, including a long-sleeved T-Shirt, sweater, towel, blanket and mug.

  • You’ll also find the design on magnets, luggage tag, pair of mouse ears and a hat.

  • A collection of park icon ornaments are also available.

  • Lastly, there’s a wonderful, gray button-up shirt that features the four main park icons, alongside a number of other iconic elements from throughout Walt Disney World.

