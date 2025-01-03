Photos: New Walt Disney World Park Icon Collection Debuts at Disney Springs

We spotted this brand-new collection at the World of Disney store.

A new line of merchandise featuring the four icons of the Walt Disney World Resort has made its debut at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, we reported on a new Starbucks x Disney Parks tumbler

That design is part of a larger collection, which we had the chance to check out today at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.

Each item features Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth

You’ll find a similar design on a number of items, including a long-sleeved T-Shirt, sweater, towel, blanket and mug.

You’ll also find the design on magnets, luggage tag, pair of mouse ears and a hat.

A collection of park icon ornaments are also available.

Lastly, there’s a wonderful, gray button-up shirt that features the four main park icons, alongside a number of other iconic elements from throughout Walt Disney World.

