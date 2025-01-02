New Walt Disney World Park Icon Starbucks Tumbler Arrives at Disney Springs

This new tumbler is now available to purchase at the World of Disney store.
A new Starbucks tumbler now available at Disney Springs features the four Walt Disney World park icons.

  • The latest Starbucks x Disney Parks tumbler has dropped at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.
  • The design of the four park icons matches a collection of other items (such as mouse ears, ornaments and a blanket) that has recently debuted at Walt Disney World.
  • On the tumbler, you’ll find Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, The Hollywood Tower Hotel and the Tree of Life, alongside the classic Mickey Mouse D logo.

  • On the other side, you’ll find an etched in Starbucks mermaid logo.

  • You can now pick this Starbucks tumbler up for yourself for $44.99 at World of Disney.

