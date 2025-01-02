Chris Evans Pulls the Sword from the Stone at the Magic Kingdom

Actor Chris Evans is proving that he might be the strongest in the universe, after wielding his shield and Mjolnir, he’s now conquered the Sword in the Stone at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Chris Evans, best known to Marvel fans as the iconic Captain America in a number of MCU films, recently paid a visit to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
- While there, Disney took some photos of the star pulling the sword from the stone in front of the Prince Charming Regal Carousel in Fantasyland.
- It stands to reason that Steve Rogers, who was able to wield Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame, could also pull the sword from the stone.
- Evans will be returning to the MCU, as he recently signed on to be part of the cast of the fifth Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday. Although, we don’t know whether he’ll be reprising his role as Steve Rogers, or perhaps another character.
- Last year, the actor made a surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, instead reprising the role of Johnny Storm from the 2005 version of Fantastic Four.
