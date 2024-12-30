Third Nightly Performance of “Fantasmic!” Added on January 2nd and 3rd at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In preparation for expected large crowds Disney’s Hollywood Studios has added an extra performance of Fantasmic! on two nights later this week.
What’s Happening:
- One of the busiest periods of the year is upon us, and with Disney anticipating large crowds at the Walt Disney World theme parks later this week, a rare third performance of Fantasmic! has been added on two nights.
- January 2nd and 3rd, 2025 will see three nightly performances of Fantasmic! – taking place at 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Most nights usually see one or, at most, two performances of the show, so a third is quite indicative of how crowded the parks might just be.
- For example, while visiting EPCOT today, we spotted a line to get into Journey of Water alongside a lengthy exterior queue for The Seas with Nemo & Friends.
- Originally opening in 1998, Fantasmic! returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studio in 2022 with updated scenes in the middle of the show.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Showcase Disney Parks Icons on Your Feet with New Walt Disney World Clogs by Crocs
- New Park Icon Paper Cups Debut at Walt Disney World
- Photos: Scaffolding Begins to Surround New Test Track Entrance Canopy at EPCOT
- Free Dining Offer Returning for Select Walt Disney World Vacation Packages Booked in Early 2025
- Walt Disney World Reveals 2025 New Year’s Eve Festivities, Including the Return of Fireworks to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com