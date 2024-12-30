Third Nightly Performance of “Fantasmic!” Added on January 2nd and 3rd at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In preparation for expected large crowds, guests will have an additional chance to see the popular show – much earlier in the day than usual.
In preparation for expected large crowds Disney’s Hollywood Studios has added an extra performance of Fantasmic! on two nights later this week.

What’s Happening:

  • One of the busiest periods of the year is upon us, and with Disney anticipating large crowds at the Walt Disney World theme parks later this week, a rare third performance of Fantasmic! has been added on two nights.
  • January 2nd and 3rd, 2025 will see three nightly performances of Fantasmic! – taking place at 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • Most nights usually see one or, at most, two performances of the show, so a third is quite indicative of how crowded the parks might just be.
  • For example, while visiting EPCOT today, we spotted a line to get into Journey of Water alongside a lengthy exterior queue for The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

  • Originally opening in 1998, Fantasmic! returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studio in 2022 with updated scenes in the middle of the show.

